IHSAA football state tournament brackets released

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Postseason football is almost upon us in the state of Indiana.

With Friday being the last week of the regular season, the IHSAA football playoff brackets for each class have been released.

Class 6a

Click here to see the full 6A bracket.

Lawrence North and Lawrence Central meet up in the first round in a rivalry game rematch from the first week of the season, which Lawrence North won 33-26.

Brownsburg and Avon also have a rivalry rematch in the first round. Even though it’s been lopsided recently (Brownsburg has won every matchup since 2019), it is still a rivalry game.

Potential sectional championship matchups include:

Brownsburg-Ben Davis. in a matchup of the current #1 team in 6A (Brownsburg) against the reigning state champion.

Fishers-HSE. After such a crazy game earlier in the season with Fishers getting their first win in the Mudsock in six tries, the teams could meet for a second time in the sectional championship.

Class 5A

Click here for the full bracket.

There is a Mid-State matchup in the first round between Whiteland and Decatur Central. The Hawks won the first matchup in Week 3.

If Decatur Central wins, it could set up a top ten matchup between Decatur Central and Plainfield in the sectional championship.

Class 4A

Click here for the full bracket.

The first round features a matchup between Hoosier Heritage Conference rivals, New Palestine and Mount Vernon. New Palestine won easily earlier this season, 56-8.

In what could be the biggest first round matchup in any class, Danville plays against Brebeuf. Danville is 7-1 and was ranked 11th before Friday’s games, and Brebeuf was 7th. It could end up being a top ten matchup in 4A.

That sectional also includes Roncalli and Bishop Chatard, who were both in the top ten last week.

Class 3A

Click here for the full bracket.

Bishop Chatard had won the last two state championships and four of the last five in 3A, but is now playing in Class 4A.

Class 2A

Click here for the full bracket.

Lutheran and Heritage Christian meet in what could be a top ten matchup in the first round. Lutheran was #3 and Heritage Christian was #7 heading into Week 8, but Heritage Christian lost to Culver Academy.

Class 1A

Click here for the full bracket.

Lutheran had won the last three state championships in 1A, but they have now moved to 2A so there will be a change in who hoists the trophy this season.

