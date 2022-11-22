High School - The Zone

IHSAA reprimands Mooresville boys basketball coach

A basketball on a basketball court at an Indianapolis park. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The executive committee of the Indiana High School Athletic Association has reprimanded the Mooresville boys basketball coach for having contact with student-athletes from another school, the IHSAA said Monday.

Coach Shabaz Khaliq was suspended from four limited contact sessions and given an official letter of reprimand, according to minutes of the Nov. 4 executive committee meeting.

“This probation is a severe type of warning,” the minutes said.

The leader of Mooresville Schools shared a statement Monday in reaction to the decision.