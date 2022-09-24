High School - The Zone

IHSAA trains next generation of officials

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana High School Athletic Association says it is having to replace officials faster than they are leaving or retiring.

Many referees who are leaving the profession have been in the business for decades.

“At the high school level, there is no such thing as what I would consider a full-time official that’s going to make a living off of officiating,” said Brian Lewis, an assistant commissioner at the IHSAA.

To help keep the pipeline of new officials moving, the ISHAA is offering a class on officiating at several Indiana high schools.

“They can receive a provisional license that will allow them to officiate at the freshman level on down, to hopefully alleviate some of the pressure on the veteran officials who have been doing it a while,” Lewis said.

The IHSAA is also addressing the experience gap between some of the newer officials and the ones who will soon be retiring by starting a mentoring program.

“If something does happen that may be negative at a lower level, they’re able to respond better and get the help they need, thus they will stay in this longer,” said Lance Scheib, a former high school coach and a broadcaster.

Officials are also needed in basketball, baseball, softball, track and field, and gymnastics. Being a referee could be a second career or even a part-time job for some.

“We are really tapping into law enforcement. That’s probably the one area we are getting our officials from because they are used to dealing with confrontation and issues. They are best-suited to being officials,” Scheib said.

People who want to be officials must pass a test focusing on the sport they will work in, and must undergo a background check.