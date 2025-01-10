Winter storm forces Indiana high school boys basketball game postponements

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana high school boys basketball games are being postponed Friday night as a result of a winter storm across the state.

One of the canceled games is Ben Davis vs. North Central, which was to air Friday night on WNDY, MyIndy TV 23. Marion vs. Carmel replaced that game on WNDY, but that game has also been cancelled.

Here’s a list of the postponements as of 4:25 p.m. Friday:

Attica vs. North Vermillion postponed to Tuesday.

Bloomington North vs. Bloomington South postponed to Tuesday.

Brown County vs. Edgewood.

Clarksville vs. Providence.

Clay City vs. Washington Catholic.

Clinton Prairie vs. Fountain Central.

Cloverdale vs. Owen Valley.

Evansville Mater Dei vs. Pike Central.

Evansville Reitz vs. Henderson County (Ky.).

Fairfield vs. Eastside.

Fishers vs. Pike.

Floyd Central vs. Corydon Central.

Fort Wayne HomeSchool vs. Lakewood Park.

Frankfort vs. Lebanon.

Huntington North vs. East Noble.

Indianapolis Washington vs. Christel House.

Lawrence Central vs. Hamilton Southeastern

Linton vs. Evansville Christian.

Marion vs. Carmel

North Putnam vs. West Vigo.

Oldenburg Academy vs. Shawe Memorial.

Pioneer vs. Frontier.

Shelbyville vs. Franklin.

Southwestern (Hanover) vs. Rock Creek Academy.

Sullivan vs. South Putnam.

Tecumseh vs. Southridge.

Jennings County vs. Brownstown Central postponed to Feb. 11.

New Albany vs. Jeffersonville postponed to Feb. 11.

South Central (Elizabeth) vs. Lanesville postponed to Feb. 11.

Trinity Lutheran vs. Indianapolis Lutheran postponed to Feb. 14.

Speedway vs. Greenwood Christian postponed to Feb. 15.

Springs Valley vs. Crawford County postponed to Feb. 18.

Providence Cristo Rey vs. Indiana Deaf postponed to Feb. 18.

Jasper vs. Vincennes Lincoln postponed to Feb. 20.

Gibson Southern vs. Heritage Hills postponed to Feb. 22.

North Harrison vs. Austin postponed to Feb. 22.

Columbus North vs. Terre Haute North postponed to Saturday.

East Central vs. Rushville postponed to Saturday.

Greenfield-Central vs. Mount Vernon (Fortville) postponed to Saturday.

Martinsville vs. Decatur Central postponed to Saturday.

New Palestine vs. Delta postponed to Saturday.

Peru vs. Oak Hill postponed to Saturday.

Southport vs. Center Grove postponed to Saturday.

Warren Central vs. Lawrence North postponed to Saturday.

Greencastle vs. Northview postponed to Monday.

Mount Vernon (Posey) vs. Forest Park postponed to Monday.

New Washington vs. Borden postponed to Tuesday.

North Decatur vs. Hauser postponed to Tuesday.

North Knox vs. Washington postponed to Tuesday.

South Vermillion vs. Parke Heritage postponed to Tuesday.

Eastern Greene vs. North Daviess postponed to Wednesday.

Twin Lakes vs. Benton Central postponed to Wednesday.

Vincennes Rivet vs. Loogootee postponed to Wednesday.

Evansville Bosse vEvansville Central postponed to Jan. 21.

Evansville Memorial vs. Castle postponed to Jan. 21.

Whiteland vGreenwood postponed to Jan. 21.

Yorktown vs. Westfield postponed to Jan. 21.

Park Tudor vs. Indianapolis Metropolitan postponed to Jan. 24.

Charlestown vs. Seymour postponed to Jan. 28.

Evansville Harrison vEvansville North postponed to Jan. 28.

Princeton vs. Boonville postponed to Jan. 28.

Riverton Parke vs. Covington postponed to Jan. 28.

Salem vs. Orleans postponed to Jan. 28.

South Knox vs. Northeast Dubois postponed to Jan. 28.

Email us at newsdesk@wishtv.com to add a canceled boys basketball game.