Lawrence North on top, Brownsburg & Cathedral drop in new high school football poll
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, October 22, 2024, rating points and previous rankings:
Class 6A
- Lawrence North (7) (9-0) 194 (2).
- Crown Point (3) (9-0) 180 (3).
- Westfield (8-1) 156 (4).
- Brownsburg (8-1) 140 (1).
- Warren Central (8-1) 126 (6).
- Elkhart (8-1) 72 (7).
- Columbus North (8-1) 68 (8).
- Hamilton Southeastern (6-3) 60 (NR).
- Indianapolis Cathedral (5-3) 50 (5).
- Carroll (Fort Wayne) (7-2) 36 (10).
Others receiving votes: Center Grove 14, Ft. Wayne Snider 2, Penn 2.
Class 5A
- Concord (10) (9-0) 200 (1).
- Lafayette Jeff (9-0) 176 (2).
- Merrillville (8-1) 164 (3).
- Decatur Central (6-2) 134 (4).
- Plainfield (8-1) 120 (5).
- Bloomington North (7-2) 82 (8).
- Valparaiso (6-3) 66 (9).
- Castle (7-2) 60 (T-6).
- E. Central (6-3) 32 (T-6).
(tie) Warsaw (6-3) 32 (10).
Others receiving votes: Floyd Central 20, Columbus East 10, Bloomington South 4.
Class 4A
- New Palestine (10) (8-0) 200 (1).
- E. Noble (8-1) 160 (4).
- Martinsville (8-1) 126 (2).
- Columbia City (8-1) 116 (5).
- Indpls Chatard (6-2) 114 (3).
- Mishawaka (7-2) 98 (6).
- Indpls Brebeuf (7-2) 80 (7).
- Danville (8-1) 62 (T-9).
- Logansport (8-1) 32 (NR).
- Leo (7-2) 30 (8).
Others receiving votes: Greenfield 22, Ev. Reitz 20, Culver Academy 16, Northview 12, Roncalli 12.
Class 3A
- Ev. Memorial (10) (9-0) 200 (1).
- Mississinewa (9-0) 160 (3).
- Heritage Hills (8-1) 148 (2).
- Garrett (9-0) 132 (4).
- Lawrenceburg (8-1) 96 (5).
- Cascade (9-0) 78 (8).
- Gibson Southern (7-2) 72 (9).
- Maconaquah (9-0) 68 (7).
- Ev. Mater Dei (7-2) 52 (6).
- W. Noble (8-1) 48 (10).
Others receiving votes: Hamilton Heights 14, Heritage 12, Griffith 8, Southridge 6, Jimtown 4, Ft. Wayne Luers 2.
Class 2A
- Lafayette Catholic (5) (8-0) 186 (2).
- Brownstown (5) (9-0) 180 (1).
- Indpls Lutheran (8-1) 170 (3).
- Adams Central (8-1) 140 (4).
- Paoli (9-0) 108 (5).
- S. Vermillion (9-0) 94 (T-6).
- Linton (7-2) 66 (9).
- Northeastern (9-0) 50 (10).
- Triton Central (7-2) 40 (8).
- Monrovia (7-2) 26 (NR).
Others receiving votes: N. Posey 16, Heritage Christian 12, Western Boone 12.
Class 1A
- N. Judson (10) (9-0) 200 (1).
- Carroll (Flora) (9-0) 166 (T-2).
- Providence (8-0) 162 (T-3).
- N. Decatur (8-1) 126 (5).
- Madison-Grant (8-1) 108 (4).
- S. Putnam (7-2) 90 (7).
- Springs Valley (8-1) 88 (6).
- Frontier (8-0) 84 (8).
- N. Vermillion (8-1) 38 (10).
- N. Miami (7-2) 32 (NR).
Others receiving votes: Pioneer 2, Tri-County 2, Riverton Parke 2.