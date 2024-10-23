Lawrence North on top, Brownsburg & Cathedral drop in new high school football poll

Lawrence North played at Pike on October 18, 2024. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, October 22, 2024, rating points and previous rankings:

Class 6A

Lawrence North (7) (9-0) 194 (2). Crown Point (3) (9-0) 180 (3). Westfield (8-1) 156 (4). Brownsburg (8-1) 140 (1). Warren Central (8-1) 126 (6). Elkhart (8-1) 72 (7). Columbus North (8-1) 68 (8). Hamilton Southeastern (6-3) 60 (NR). Indianapolis Cathedral (5-3) 50 (5). Carroll (Fort Wayne) (7-2) 36 (10).

Others receiving votes: Center Grove 14, Ft. Wayne Snider 2, Penn 2.

Class 5A

Concord (10) (9-0) 200 (1). Lafayette Jeff (9-0) 176 (2). Merrillville (8-1) 164 (3). Decatur Central (6-2) 134 (4). Plainfield (8-1) 120 (5). Bloomington North (7-2) 82 (8). Valparaiso (6-3) 66 (9). Castle (7-2) 60 (T-6). E. Central (6-3) 32 (T-6).

(tie) Warsaw (6-3) 32 (10).

Others receiving votes: Floyd Central 20, Columbus East 10, Bloomington South 4.

Class 4A

New Palestine (10) (8-0) 200 (1). E. Noble (8-1) 160 (4). Martinsville (8-1) 126 (2). Columbia City (8-1) 116 (5). Indpls Chatard (6-2) 114 (3). Mishawaka (7-2) 98 (6). Indpls Brebeuf (7-2) 80 (7). Danville (8-1) 62 (T-9). Logansport (8-1) 32 (NR). Leo (7-2) 30 (8).

Others receiving votes: Greenfield 22, Ev. Reitz 20, Culver Academy 16, Northview 12, Roncalli 12.

Class 3A

Ev. Memorial (10) (9-0) 200 (1). Mississinewa (9-0) 160 (3). Heritage Hills (8-1) 148 (2). Garrett (9-0) 132 (4). Lawrenceburg (8-1) 96 (5). Cascade (9-0) 78 (8). Gibson Southern (7-2) 72 (9). Maconaquah (9-0) 68 (7). Ev. Mater Dei (7-2) 52 (6). W. Noble (8-1) 48 (10).

Others receiving votes: Hamilton Heights 14, Heritage 12, Griffith 8, Southridge 6, Jimtown 4, Ft. Wayne Luers 2.

Class 2A

Lafayette Catholic (5) (8-0) 186 (2). Brownstown (5) (9-0) 180 (1). Indpls Lutheran (8-1) 170 (3). Adams Central (8-1) 140 (4). Paoli (9-0) 108 (5). S. Vermillion (9-0) 94 (T-6). Linton (7-2) 66 (9). Northeastern (9-0) 50 (10). Triton Central (7-2) 40 (8). Monrovia (7-2) 26 (NR).

Others receiving votes: N. Posey 16, Heritage Christian 12, Western Boone 12.

Class 1A

N. Judson (10) (9-0) 200 (1). Carroll (Flora) (9-0) 166 (T-2). Providence (8-0) 162 (T-3). N. Decatur (8-1) 126 (5). Madison-Grant (8-1) 108 (4). S. Putnam (7-2) 90 (7). Springs Valley (8-1) 88 (6). Frontier (8-0) 84 (8). N. Vermillion (8-1) 38 (10). N. Miami (7-2) 32 (NR).

Others receiving votes: Pioneer 2, Tri-County 2, Riverton Parke 2.