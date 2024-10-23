Search
Lawrence North on top, Brownsburg & Cathedral drop in new high school football poll

Lawrence North played at Pike on October 18, 2024. (WISH Photo)
by: Associated Press
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, October 22, 2024, rating points and previous rankings:

Class 6A

  1. Lawrence North (7) (9-0) 194 (2).
  2. Crown Point (3) (9-0) 180 (3).
  3. Westfield (8-1) 156 (4).
  4. Brownsburg (8-1) 140 (1).
  5. Warren Central (8-1) 126 (6).
  6. Elkhart (8-1) 72 (7).
  7. Columbus North (8-1) 68 (8).
  8. Hamilton Southeastern (6-3) 60 (NR).
  9. Indianapolis Cathedral (5-3) 50 (5).
  10. Carroll (Fort Wayne) (7-2) 36 (10).

Others receiving votes: Center Grove 14, Ft. Wayne Snider 2, Penn 2.

Class 5A

  1. Concord (10) (9-0) 200 (1).
  2. Lafayette Jeff (9-0) 176 (2).
  3. Merrillville (8-1) 164 (3).
  4. Decatur Central (6-2) 134 (4).
  5. Plainfield (8-1) 120 (5).
  6. Bloomington North (7-2) 82 (8).
  7. Valparaiso (6-3) 66 (9).
  8. Castle (7-2) 60 (T-6).
  9. E. Central (6-3) 32 (T-6).
    (tie) Warsaw (6-3) 32 (10).

Others receiving votes: Floyd Central 20, Columbus East 10, Bloomington South 4.

Class 4A

  1. New Palestine (10) (8-0) 200 (1).
  2. E. Noble (8-1) 160 (4).
  3. Martinsville (8-1) 126 (2).
  4. Columbia City (8-1) 116 (5).
  5. Indpls Chatard (6-2) 114 (3).
  6. Mishawaka (7-2) 98 (6).
  7. Indpls Brebeuf (7-2) 80 (7).
  8. Danville (8-1) 62 (T-9).
  9. Logansport (8-1) 32 (NR).
  10. Leo (7-2) 30 (8).

Others receiving votes: Greenfield 22, Ev. Reitz 20, Culver Academy 16, Northview 12, Roncalli 12.

Class 3A

  1. Ev. Memorial (10) (9-0) 200 (1).
  2. Mississinewa (9-0) 160 (3).
  3. Heritage Hills (8-1) 148 (2).
  4. Garrett (9-0) 132 (4).
  5. Lawrenceburg (8-1) 96 (5).
  6. Cascade (9-0) 78 (8).
  7. Gibson Southern (7-2) 72 (9).
  8. Maconaquah (9-0) 68 (7).
  9. Ev. Mater Dei (7-2) 52 (6).
  10. W. Noble (8-1) 48 (10).

Others receiving votes: Hamilton Heights 14, Heritage 12, Griffith 8, Southridge 6, Jimtown 4, Ft. Wayne Luers 2.

Class 2A

  1. Lafayette Catholic (5) (8-0) 186 (2).
  2. Brownstown (5) (9-0) 180 (1).
  3. Indpls Lutheran (8-1) 170 (3).
  4. Adams Central (8-1) 140 (4).
  5. Paoli (9-0) 108 (5).
  6. S. Vermillion (9-0) 94 (T-6).
  7. Linton (7-2) 66 (9).
  8. Northeastern (9-0) 50 (10).
  9. Triton Central (7-2) 40 (8).
  10. Monrovia (7-2) 26 (NR).

Others receiving votes: N. Posey 16, Heritage Christian 12, Western Boone 12.

Class 1A

  1. N. Judson (10) (9-0) 200 (1).
  2. Carroll (Flora) (9-0) 166 (T-2).
  3. Providence (8-0) 162 (T-3).
  4. N. Decatur (8-1) 126 (5).
  5. Madison-Grant (8-1) 108 (4).
  6. S. Putnam (7-2) 90 (7).
  7. Springs Valley (8-1) 88 (6).
  8. Frontier (8-0) 84 (8).
  9. N. Vermillion (8-1) 38 (10).
  10. N. Miami (7-2) 32 (NR).

Others receiving votes: Pioneer 2, Tri-County 2, Riverton Parke 2.

