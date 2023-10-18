Is The Zone coming to your school for sectionals on Friday?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Wednesday, Sports Director Anthony Calhoun and the WISH-TV Sports team announced The Zone schedule for the first round of sectionals in high school football.

Last Friday night, The Zone team traveled to 22 schools across Central Indiana, covering more high school football games than any other TV station in the state!

This Friday, AC and the squad will be airing highlights and interviews from high school football games on “The Zone,” at 11:08 p.m. on WISH-TV during News 8 at 11 p.m.

Is the WISH-TV Sports Team heading your way in just two days?

The Zone Schedule for Sectional Quarterfinals

Game 1: Pendleton-Heights @ Greenfield-Central (WNDY Game of the Week)

A 4A top-15 clash is on tap as No. 4 Greenfield-Central (8-1) hosts No. 12 Pendleton-Heights (7-2) for the MyINDY-TV Game of the Week. This one is available LIVE on our sister station, Channel 23.

Calhoun and The Zone team will host a pregame tailgate party at 5 p.m., hanging out with fans and handing out T-shirts, posters, desserts, and more, LIVE on WISH-TV.

Game 2: Tippecanoe Valley @ Bishop Chatard

Two unbeaten teams collide in 3A Sectional 28 as No. 1 Bishop Chatard (9-0) hosts No. 3 Tippecanoe Valley (9-0).

Game 3: Danville @ Tri-West

Another big-time game in 3A has two bitter rivals pitted against each other. No. 8 Tri-West (8-1) hosts a Danville team (7-2) that has been flirting with the polls over the last few weeks.

Game 4: New Castle @ New Palestine

4A No. 3 New Palestine (7-2) draws a struggling New Castle team (1-8) for the first round of Sectional 22.

Game 5: Shenandoah @ Heritage Christian

A good Heritage Christian team (6-3), flirting with the polls of late, will play host to a struggling Shenandoah (1-8) on Friday.

Game 6: Hagerstown @ Sheridan

1A No. 12 Sheridan (6-3) hosts Hagerstown (6-3) in a great Sectional 45 game on Friday.

Game 7: Crispus Attucks @ Lebanon

A battle of the Tigers takes place in Boone County as Crispus Attucks (8-1) heads to Lebanon (4-5) for 4A Sectional 21.

Game 8: Shortridge @ Roncalli

Staying in Sectional 21, 2-7 Shortridge heads south to take on 3-6 Roncalli on Friday.

Game 9: George Washington @ Mooresville

Washington (5-4) draws a trip to Mooresville (4-5) on Friday for another 4A Sectional 21 bout.

Game 10: Parke Heritage vs Covenant Christian (at Zionsville Middle School)

5-3 Covenant Christian takes on 2-7 Park Heritage at Zionsville Middle School on Friday in 1A Sectional 47.

Game 11: Crawfordsville @ Speedway

A very competitive game takes place on the west side in 3A Sectional 29 as Speedway (2-7) hosts Crawfordsville (1-8).

Game 12: Fountain Central @ Park Tudor

Undefeated Park Tudor (9-0), the fifth ranked team in 1A, will host Fountain Central (6-3) on Friday in Sectional 42.

Game 13: Guerin Catholic @ Peru

3A No. 3 Guerin Catholic (7-2) heads to No. 9 and undefeated Peru (9-0) on Friday for Sectional 28.

Game 14: Yorktown @ Ft. Wayne Concordia

Winless Ft. Wayne Concordia (0-9) plays host to Yorktown (4-5) this weekend in 3A Sectional 27.

Game 15: Delta @ Norwell

Staying in 3A Sectional 27, Delta (5-4) heads to Norwell (3-6) on Friday.

Game 16: Purdue Polytechnic @ Monrovia

Monrovia (7-2) will host Purdue Polytechnic (3-6) in 3A Sectional 29.

Game 17: Mt. Vernon @ Richmond

Mt. Vernon (5-4) travels to Richmond (1-8) on Friday to take on the Red Devils in 4A 22.

Game 18: Hamilton Heights @ Oak Hill

3A No. 5 and undefeated Hamilton Heights (9-0) has a road trip to Oak Hill (5-4) this weekend.

Game 19: Lapel @ Eastern Hancock

This one is a rematch of last week’s 36-31 thriller that took place at Lapel, with Lapel (5-4) getting the win. This week, the game is at Eastern Hancock (5-4) in 2A Sectional 38.

Game 20: Frankfort @ Marion

There are three combined wins between these two teams as the Marion Giants (2-7) host the Frankfort Hotdogs in 4A Sectional 20.

Game 21: Triton Central @ Clarksville

2A’s top team in Triton Central (8-1) heads to Clarksville to take on a one-win Generals team (1-8) in 2A Sectional 39.

Game 22: Martinsville @ Silver Creek

4A No. 15 Martinsville (6-3) draws a road trip to Silver Creek (6-3) in 4A Sectional 23.

