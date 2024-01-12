Is your school featured on ‘The Zone’ tonight?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A busy night is in store for high school basketball in central Indiana with plenty of big-time tournaments in both girls and boys basketball on Friday night.

“The Zone” has viewers covered with the biggest games around central Indiana, including the Johnson County and Marion County tournaments for boys basketball, and the City Championship for girls basketball.

Plus, highlights from five other games around the area will be shown on “The Zone”, WISH-TV’s high school basketball highlight show that airs every Friday at 11:08 p.m.

Friday night’s show will feature 10 total Boys and Girls basketball games from around the area.

In addition, WISH-TV’s “The Zone” Player of the Week will be recognized. Franklin’s Micah Davis earned the honors this week after recording 26 points, 6 rebounds, 10 assists, and 4 steals in a big win over Mooresville last Friday night.

Keep an eye out on Monday to vote for the best performer of Friday night’s “The Zone” slate.

WEEK 5: ‘THE ZONE’ SCHEDULE

Game 1: North Central vs. Lawrence North (WNDY)

4A No. 2 Lawrence North (12-0) takes on North Central (8-3) on Friday at Southport High School in the Marion County Tournament. This one is available on our sister station, WNDY Channel 23.

Game 2: Franklin Central vs. Warren Central (WNDY)

Franklin Central (7-6) gets Warren Central (8-5) on Friday at Southport High School in the Marion County Tournament. This one is available on our sister station, WNDY Channel 23.

Game 3: Whiteland vs. Greenwood Christian

Whiteland (9-5) takes on 1A No. 6 Greenwood Christian (9-3) on Friday at Center Grove in the Johnson County Tournament.

Game 4: Greenwood vs. Center Grove

Center Grove (7-4) gets a “neutral” game against Greenwood (4-8) on Friday at home in the Johnson County Tournament.

Game 5: Cathedral vs. Bishop Chatard (Girls Basketball)

Bishop Chatard’s Girls Basketball team (12-6) plays host to Cathedral (9-9) for the City Championship game on Friday night.

Game 6: Brownsburg @ Fishers

In a normal, boring, simple matchup, the state’s top team in No. 1 Fishers (12-0) hosts a talented Brownsburg team (7-6).

Game 7: Hamilton Southeastern @ Westfield

Another regular season matchup has undefeated and 4A No. 3 Westfield (9-0) hosting Hamilton County foe HSE (8-4).

Game 8: Covenant Christian @ Guerin Catholic

3A No. 6 Guerin Catholic (10-4) gets a home game against Covenant Christian (5-5) on Friday night.

Game 9: Columbus North @ Mooresville

Columbus North (3-7) heads over to Mooresville (5-8) in a Friday night affair.

Game 10: Bloomington North @ Martinsville

Bloomington North (4-8) comes off a pair of overtime games, heading up to Martinsville (3-8) on Friday night.

