Rake’s Take: Star QBs likely to shine in our Game of the Week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Expect a high-scoring Friday night as two big local schools go toe-to-toe (and possibly throw-for-throw) in a late grab for momentum heading into the playoffs.

“These are two teams that I think maybe a little bit more was expected of, but it shows you the parity this year in Central Indiana,” ISC Sports Network’s Greg Rakestraw told Daybreak viewers in his weekly look ahead at the Game of the Week.

Lawrence Central and Carmel are both 3-6 with one game to play in the regular season. The records are disappointing, to be sure, but Rakestraw has seen enough of both squads to spot offensive potential that could put them on playoff runs that could outkick their records.

Rake’s Take on Lawrence Central:

“Terry Walker has been outstanding. He is their junior quarterback. He’s a young man that’s been talked about since he was a freshman,” Rakestraw said. “(He) doesn’t pass it that much because they’re a very good running team. They’ve got four different players -including the quarterback- who have over 300 yards rushing on the season. But Terry, in terms of a passer, has 15 touchdowns and just three interceptions offensively.”

Rake’s Take on Carmel

“Anthony Coellner is one of the top quarterbacks in the state, although last week he got bottled up by a very good Warren Central defense. The Hounds put three points on the board in a loss to Warren Central a week ago… but offense has been consistent for these teams for most of the year.”

Rake’s Take on the playoff possibilities of the Bears and Greyhounds:

“I think every team, especially those that play at a 6A level, is fighting the injury bug. I know that is the case for Carmel. But the good news on that front for each of these two teams is the fact that in 5A and 6A, everybody’s off next week. You kind of get a week to rest. You get a week to heal before the playoffs start November 1st. It is a ‘bye week’ for everybody involved.”

Rake’s Take on our first playoff Game of the Week, Oct. 25

I can tell you now, our game will be a pair of ranked teams in 4A: Danville at Brebeuf,” Greg revealed. Brebeuf has been putting points on everybody. They won a game 83-65 a couple of weeks ago. So I hope we make it for the 11 o’clock news. I don’t think the 10:00 or 10:30 will be seen next Friday night!”

The Game of the Week airs Friday night at 7 on MyNDY-TV 23. Then switch to WISH-TV for highlights from great games around the state in The Zone.