Lawrence Central girls basketball captures first state championship

Lawrence Central girls basketball during its IHSAA 4A Regional Game in February (WISH Photo)
by: Andrew Chernoff
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Lawrence Central High School girls basketball capped off its historic season the way it wanted to on Saturday night.

The Bears (30-1) beat Lake Central (26-5) by the final of 55-28 in the IHSAA 4A State Championship Game inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Jaylah Lampley led the Bears with 19 points in the victory.

Lawrence Central began pulling away for good in the second quarter, when they went into halftime on a 19-0 run. Ultimately, the Bears led 23-11 at halftime and never gave up their lead.

