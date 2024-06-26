Lawrence North wide receiver flips commitment, will stay in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Class of 2025 wide receiver Davion Chandler announced on Tuesday that he decommitted from Illinois and will flip his commitment to Indiana.

The Lawrence North star will now stay in the state of Indiana for college.

“After lots of thoughts and prayers I have decided to decommit from Illinois and flip my commitment to Indiana,” Chandler wrote in a post on X.

There are currently three wide receivers from Lawrence North on IU’s roster this year, including Donaven McCulley, Omar Cooper Jr., and Derin McCulley.

Chandler is the ranked as the 119th wide receiver in the 2025 class and the 10th best overall prospect in the state of Indiana on 247Sports.

Lawrence North will kick off their season on August 23 at Lawrence Central. Indiana’s season starts on August 31 at home against Florida International.