Rake’s take: The ‘Lawrence Township Super Bowl’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — WISH-TV is your home for high school football and every week Greg Rakestraw from the ISC Broadcast Network joins Daybreak to break down the ‘Game of the Week.’

This is the first week of playoffs for schools in Classes 5A and 6A. WISH-TV’s Game of the Week is Lawrence North and Lawrence Central, which Rakestraw calls the “Lawrence Township Super Bowl.”

“LC is 4-5 on the season when they played back in week one. It was really a series of a couple of plays late first quarter, and early second quarter that decided it. There was a fumble return for a touchdown by Lawrence North and then LC fumbled the ensuing kickoff and LN would score the very next play. It was a one-score game, to 26-7. I would say LC actually outplayed LN the rest of the game, but they just never can make up kind of that two or three-score deficit.”

Rake says that Lawrence North has the better record, but Lawrence Central could pull off the upset.

“So from a record standpoint, LN is the better team — LN at 9-0 versus LC at 4-5. But again, because of the rivalry and because these kids literally have grown up together and have played against each other, played on the same team for so many years. Everybody knows everybody — an upset is possible. And that’s nothing against LN! They are legitimately the number one team in the state, they’re really good, But because LC knows them so well, it means an upset could happen tomorrow night,” Rakestraw said.

Watch the full interview to hear his advice on what other games to keep an eye on this Friday.

You can catch every play of our ‘Game of the Week’ live on WISH-TV’s sister station MyIndy-TV 23 at 7 p.m. Friday. After the game, switch to WISH-TV for all the highlights on ‘The Zone.’