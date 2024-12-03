Legendary coach Bud Wright resigns at Sheridan after administration’s ultimatum

SHERIDAN, Ind. (WISH) — After coaching Indiana high school football for 60 years and winning nine state titles, Hall of Fame coach Larry “Bud” Wright has resigned as head coach at Sheridan High School.

Wright said he was given an ultimatum by Sheridan’s current administration — which includes Superintendent David Mundy, Principal Rick Davis, and Athletic Director Beth DeVinney — telling him he could resign or be fired. After consideration, Wright decided to resign.

“I knew there was no way I could work under the present administration,” Wright told News 8. “It’s a shame it had to end this way.”

JUST IN: Bud Wright has resigned from Sheridan after coaching the Blackhawks to 9 state titles over 59 years. Wright tells me the administration gave him an ultimatum to resign or be fired. More to come on @WISHNews8 — Angela Moryan (@AngelaMoryanTV) December 3, 2024

Wright said that this move has been building ever since he was suspended early in the season. Wright told News 8 that the administration couldn’t prove the charges levied against him, so in his eyes, they took the next step by issuing the ultimatum.

The Sheridan administration told Wright that “several” families had spoken out against him — which was forcing their hand. When Wright pressed for more information on the claims, he wasn’t given any.

Wright led the Blackhawks for 59 of his 60 years as a head coach. His teams have won nine state championships over three decades plus 10 semi-state, 15 regional, and 22 sectional championships.

This season, the Blackhawks finished 7-6, ending their season with a 60-19 loss to South Putnam in the regionals. It was the third straight year Sheridan has made it to regionals.

Wright’s son Kevin Wright accepted the head football coach job at Carmel High School last week after serving as one of Sheridan’s associate head coaches this season. When asked if Wright intends on joining his son’s coaching staff with the Greyhounds, he said, “You’ll have to ask him.”

Either way, Wright is confident he will be working in football next season “at some level doing something.”