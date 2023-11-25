Lutheran, Bishop Chatard repeat as champions on first day of IHSAA football title games

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Rinse and repeat.

Two Indianapolis schools brought home more hardware on Black Friday after another undefeated season as the Indiana High School Athletic Association football state championships took over Lucas Oil Stadium on Friday.

Indianapolis Lutheran won its third straight 1A state title in the first game of the day, defeating Adams Central 35-28. The Saints held off the Flying Jets’ couple of late game touchdowns thanks to a fast start. Lutheran put up 28 points in the first half, a lead insurmountable for Adams Central.

Lutheran’s Jackson Willis completed 13 of 18 passes for 226 yards and four touchdowns, two each to Devaun Jones and LJ Ward. Meanwhile, running back Braydon Hall led the ground attack with 30 carries for 145 yards and a touchdown.

Lutheran’s title win marks the 43rd straight win dating back to 2020.

“We challenge each group as we move through and each won a state championship, their legacy is not what we won before. It’s what we leave,” head coach Dave Pasch said. “Now this senior group has their own and what an exceptional way to do it.”

Bishop Chatard joined the repeat fun in the second game of the day. The Trojans dominated Heritage Hills, 35-7, for the second straight year in the 3A state championship.

Running back Riley Kinnett put the Trojan offense on his back, rushing for 158 yards and four touchdowns. Meanwhile, quarterback Aidea Arteaga completed 18 or 26 passes for 241 yards and a touchdown.

The Trojans continue a 21-game win streak dating back to last season. Their student section also won WISH-TV’s The Zone Banner, given to the best student section in Central Indiana.

“The kids had a fun year, a great year, but before I say anything I want to thank our student section who won the Banner this year. Best student section in the state,” Trojans head coach Rob Doyle said. “I’d like to thank the Colts for letting us be out here. I think our tournament is second to none and they do a great job hosting it. It feels great to be back. It’s not as easy as people think. We’re very blessed to be here.”

Decatur Central and Fort Wayne Snider finished the night out with the 5A state championship game. Snider’s running back Uriah Buchanan was nearly the entire offense for the Panthers. Two monster rushing touchdowns — one at 80 yards, the other at 95 — catapulted the Panthers to victory over the Hawks, 33-6.

“The score is not indicative of the battle,” Hawks head coach Kyle Enright said. “This was a very physical game. I think both coaching staffs would say it was a lot closer than the score indicated. I called some stupid time outs at the end just to get our kids to keep fighting because that’s what we do.”

Saturday features three more games: Fort Wayne Bishop Luers against North Posey at 11 a.m. followed by NorthWood and East Central at 3 p.m. Ben Davis will fight for the 6A crown against Crown Point at 7 p.m. to end the night.