Martinsville’s Martin Barco wins Gatorade Indiana Boys Track and Field Player of the Year

(WISH) — Gatorade announced on Thursday that Martin Barco from Martinsville won the 2023-24 Gatorade Indiana Boys Track and Field Player of the Year award.

Barco is the first athlete from Martinsville to win the award.

The distance runner swept the 800-meter and 1600-meter events at the state meet this year. His time in the 1600-meter ranked fifth in state history.

According to the release, “As part of Gatorade’s commitment to breaking down barriers in sport, every Player of the Year also receives a grant to donate to a social impact partner. To date, the Gatorade Player of the Year program has provided more than $4.9 million in grants to winners across more than 1,900 organizations.”

Barco is signed to compete at the University of Washington as a scholarship athlete this fall.