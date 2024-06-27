Martinsville’s Martin Barco wins Gatorade Indiana Boys Track and Field Player of the Year
(WISH) — Gatorade announced on Thursday that Martin Barco from Martinsville won the 2023-24 Gatorade Indiana Boys Track and Field Player of the Year award.
Barco is the first athlete from Martinsville to win the award.
The distance runner swept the 800-meter and 1600-meter events at the state meet this year. His time in the 1600-meter ranked fifth in state history.
Barco is signed to compete at the University of Washington as a scholarship athlete this fall.