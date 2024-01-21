Matchup set for City Tournament Championship Game

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis’ City Tournament Championship Game matchup is set.

Monday’s title game at Tech High School in Indy will be between Cathedral and Crispus Attucks.

Both teams won their respective semifinal round City Tournament games on Saturday night.

In the first semifinal game on Saturday, the top-seeded Irish beat fourth-seeded Heritage Christian by the final of 75-35.

The Irish pulled away for good in the third quarter, when it outscored the Eagles 30-4 during those eight minutes. A big reason why Cathedral was able to pull away was due to the play of guard Deric Cannady. Cannady, a junior, finished with 28 points in Cathedral’s victory.

Meanwhile, the tournament’s two-seed, Crispus Attucks, topped 11th-seeded Washington 89-56 in the second semifinal game of the night on Saturday.

Chris Hurt and Mason Lewis each led the way for the Tigers by scoring 16 points each.

Monday’s championship game will tip off at 7:30 p.m. EDT.