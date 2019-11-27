Mooresville HS wins The Zone Banner for best student section

MOORESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) – It was a special event Tuesday at Mooresville High School as the Pioneers were recognized for having the best student section in central Indiana.

Sports Director Anthony Calhoun presented the coveted The Zone Banner as part of a celebration in the school’s gym.

All football season, as they covered over 20 games each week, The Zone crew was keeping an eye out for the best student section in the area.

Mooresville was incredible all season long and now has The Zone Banner hanging in its gym.

See all of the fun from Tuesday’s event in the video above!