Must see: Brebeuf’s wacky play of the year

Highlights: Danville at Brebeuf Jesuit; October 25, 2024

by: Josh Bode
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It all came down to one final play for Brebeuf at the end of the fourth quarter, and they were able to pull it off.

It was a crazy, multiple lateral touchdown that helped them force overtime, and then they won by one point in overtime.

Watch the video above to see the lateral play touchdown.

Final Score: Brebeuf 50 Danville 49

“The Zone” airs each Friday at 11:08 p.m. Click here to watch ‘The Zone’ in the first week of the state tournament.

Click here for the photo gallery.

Click here for scores from across the state.

For The Zone Banner content, follow us on Instagram at ACWeWantTheBanner.

