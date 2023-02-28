High School - The Zone

Myles Colvin captivates Heritage Christian crowds, preps for Purdue

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — “He does some things that shocks me.”

Myles Colvin is electric. The Heritage Christian senior averages over 20 points a game. The question is never will the guard score, but how he’ll do it.

His dad, Rosevelt Colvin, said, “Last year, right about this time, we played Shortridge. He did an in-and-out dribble, and, about two dribbles later, he took off from right below the free throw line and dunked it. At that moment, there are just things that, every two or three months, it takes me to a place of in awe.”

“A lot of times I surprise myself,” Myles Colvin said. “Like one game, I threw the ball at the backboard and dunked it. It’s just most of the time it’s just instinct, and I go and do it and if I finish it, I’m like, ‘Whoa, I really just did that.’ I think it’s after the games that it hits me that I did something that’s really not normal for other people to do.”

The rest of his game? Well, that’s just as elite as his shot making.

Brandon Coffer, head basketball coach at Heritage Christian, said, “It’s quite shocking when I look at the film, when I see the usage of him, but what he does with the ball and off the ball it does a lot for everybody else as well. So, his presence on the floor does a lot for not just for him but for the entire team and program.”

Colvin is no stranger to success. His father was a star linebacker at Purdue University before going on to win two Super Bowls with the New England Patriots. Myles might be playing a different sport. However, the foundation is exactly same.

Myles said of his father, “I’ve seen through his daily life he’s a hard worker. He gets stuff done. So, I think, just carrying out that lifestyle and making sure I’m on top of everything I have and getting the job done, I think if I do that then I’ll get there.”

He added, “I just love the game of basketball. The transition. The points that you can score. The excitement that you can provide when it comes from creating a momentum play for your team, blocks, rebounds and dunks, just everything about the game. He’s a little bit better than I was at the game.”

Myles will follow his father’s footsteps in one way — playing for the Purdue Boilermakers. “Seeing Braden (Smith) and Fletcher (Loyer), seeing them start as freshmen, I think it really gives me hope and opportunity to go in there and just work hard and start, and, even if I don’t start, just keep working and helping the team win.”

Either way, he’s excited to hear another Colvin name echo through Mackey Arena.

“Obviously it’s going to be an emotional moment. Trying not to get too emotional. It’s going to be really sweet. Obviously, not a lot of people in the world get to experience playing for one of the best teams in the country and also playing in one of the best arenas in the country, so that’s definitely a blessing I can’t wait for,” Myles said.

Rosevelt Colvin said, “He’s the baby Boiler, and we hope that he goes up there and does some special things.”

Like maybe one day joining dad in the Boilermakers hall of fame.