New Palestine football makes history in 4A championship game

New Palestine quarterback Jacob Davis vs. Martinsville in November (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The New Palestine High School football team is a state champion once again.

The Dragons (14-0) completed the perfect season on Friday afternoon by beating East Noble (13-1) by the final of 56-26 in the IHSAA 4A State Championship Game inside Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Dragons set an IHSAA 4A State Championship Game record by scoring 7 rushing touchdowns in the victory.

It’s the Dragons fourth football state championship in program history. They are the 20th program in Indiana history to capture four high school football state titles.

It’s the Dragons’ first state championship since 2019.

This story will be updated.