Noblesville High School principal joins students in crazy cake eating contest

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Eating competitions have become a staple at the WISH-TV tailgates on Friday night, and the Noblesville students continued that trend.

It started this season with a pie eating contest. Later in the season, Zionsville had a watermelon eating contest that ended in a flipped table.

Then on Friday, Noblesville had a cake eating contest. But instead of just students competing, Noblesville High School’s principal Dr. Craig McCaffrey joined in on the fun.

And to make it even crazier, McCaffrey won the contest.

Watch the cake eating contest in the video above.

Noblesville has been a mainstay on AC’s top 8 student sections list each week throughout the season, and they made it again in Week 7.

On the gridiron, the Millers have struggled. They are winless in conference games after cruising to two lopsided victories in the non-conference season.

They have two more opportunities to get their first win in Hoosier Crossroads action with those games being at Brownsburg and at home against Avon.

