North Central celebrates 25-year anniversary of first basketball title

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – It was a special afternoon Saturday at North Central High School as the school celebrated the 25th anniversary of its first-ever basketball state championship.

Nine of the 12 varsity players, as well as coaches, managers and more returned to North Central from across the country to be part of the celebration.

Led by Indiana Mr. Basketball Jason Gardner and Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame Coach Doug Mitchell, the Panthers capped off a 25-5 season in 1999 with a win over Elkhart Central in the class 4A state championship game at the RCA Dome.

North Central Reunion Sound

Everyone in attendance Saturday said it was a special time being able to reconnect and catch up with friends and teammates, as well as their families.

Mitchell says the 1999 team was an important step in the progression of basketball excellence at North Central because their hard work and success set the precedent that this was a program where you expected to compete for and win state championships.