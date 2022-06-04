High School - The Zone

North Central HS phenom Ramiah Elliott pulls off track feat deemed impossible

North Central High School student athlete Ramiah Elliott is shown at the 2022 Indiana High School Athletic Association State Track and Field Meet in Bloomington, Indinaa. (Photo Provided/NC Panthers via Charlie Clifford)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — News 8 viewers may recall our story on “The Zone Extra” show with Ramiah Elliott just before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down her sophomore track season in 2020.

At the time, the lengthy, 5-foot-11 track phenom was the second female in Indiana High School Athletic Association history to earn four state titles, including a team championship, in the same season. She did so as a freshman.

“Everyone talks about they have ‘it’. (Elliott) is what ‘it’ is,” said Mark Haste, head track and field coach at North Central High School, at the time. “It is that combination of that athletic ability with mental drive and toughness.”

On Friday night in Bloomington at the 2022 IHSAA State Girls Track and Field meet, Elliott capped off her prep career by pulling off a feat that was deemed impossible for the past century: the 100 meters, the 200 meters, the 400 meters, and the final leg of the 4×400 relay. Elliott claimed first place in all four races.

The boys have raced in the Hoosier State since 1904, and, until Elliott did so Friday night, no athlete has won these four events at the same state meet.

The Panthers’ star track will head off to the University of Florida as arguably the top prep runner in Indiana history.

Student athletes Ramiah Elliott and sprinting coach Mike Vinson from North Central High School. (Photo Provided via Charlie Clifford)