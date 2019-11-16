Only 2 schools left in the battle for The Zone Banner

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – All season, schools in central Indiana have battled for the 2019 WISH-TV Zone Banner presented by Sport Graphics and Section 127.

The schools competed for the best student section. After weeks of watching school spirit on display in high school football, the Sports 8 team has narrowed it down to two schools still in the running to win the Zone Banner.

These schools, listed in alphabetical order, stand out and are in contention to win the 2019 Zone Banner to display proudly at their school.

Mooresville

The Pioneers have been loud and proud all season. Their slogan is #BeMoore and have shown us that they’re willing to live up to it.

Westfield

If the stands are rocking, you know it’s because the Shamrocks are there to cheer on their team. All season long they have brought big crowds and big spirit.

Now we want to hear from you! Tweet at us using #TheZone8 to show us why your school has the best student section and school spirit in central Indiana!

We will reveal the winner on The Zone at 11:08 p.m. Nov. 22.