Preview, results of Indiana high school football finals at Lucas Oil Stadium

by: Olivia Ray
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — High school football teams from across the state are ready to take over Lucas Oil Stadium on Friday and Saturday.

News 8 sports director Anthony Calhoun on Thursday previewed the 2021 Indiana High School Athletic Association football finals on WISH-TV.

Here are the games and times:

  • Noon Friday: Class A Championship: Indianapolis Lutheran, 34; Adams Central, 28.
  • 4:05 p.m. Friday (game start delayed): Class 3A Championship: Brebeuf Jesuit vs. Gibson Southern.
  • 7 p.m. Friday: Class 5A Championship: Zionsville vs. Cathedral.
  • Noon Saturday: Class 2A Championship: Andrean vs. Evansville Mater Dei
  • 3:30 p.m. Saturday: Class 4A Championship: Northridge vs. Mount Vernon (Fortville).
  • 7 p.m. Saturday: Class 6A Championship: Westfield vs. Center Grove.

