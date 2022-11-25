High School - The Zone

Previewing the IHSAA football state finals

by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Lucas Oil Stadium will be rocking Friday and Saturday with the Indiana High School Athletic Association’s football state finals.

News 8’s Sports Director Anthony Calhoun previews the area teams gunning for state titles.

Game schedule

Friday

  • Class 2A: Andrean vs. Evansville Mater Dei, 11 a.m.
  • Class 4A: New Prairie vs. East Central, 3 p.m.
  • Class 6A: Carroll (Fort Wayne) vs. Center Grove, 7 p.m.

Saturday

  • Class 1A: Adams Central vs. Indianapolis Lutheran, 11 a.m.
  • Class 3A: Indianapolis Bishop Chatard vs. Lawrenceburg, 3 p.m.
  • Class 5A: Valparaiso vs. Whiteland, 7 p.m.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Jayden Taylor scores 20, Butler knocks off BYU at Battle 4 Atlantis

College Basketball /

69-year-old dies in house fire in McCordsville

Local /

Homes in new NYC skyscraper, the world’s skinniest, cost from $7.75M to $66M each

Business /

French bulldog wins top prize at National Dog Show

National /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.