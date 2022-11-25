High School - The Zone

Previewing the IHSAA football state finals

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Lucas Oil Stadium will be rocking Friday and Saturday with the Indiana High School Athletic Association’s football state finals.

News 8’s Sports Director Anthony Calhoun previews the area teams gunning for state titles.

Game schedule

Friday

Class 2A: Andrean vs. Evansville Mater Dei, 11 a.m.

Class 4A: New Prairie vs. East Central, 3 p.m.

Class 6A: Carroll (Fort Wayne) vs. Center Grove, 7 p.m.

Saturday