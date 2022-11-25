Previewing the IHSAA football state finals

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Lucas Oil Stadium will be rocking Friday and Saturday with the Indiana High School Athletic Association’s football state finals.
News 8’s Sports Director Anthony Calhoun previews the area teams gunning for state titles.
Game schedule
Friday
- Class 2A: Andrean vs. Evansville Mater Dei, 11 a.m.
- Class 4A: New Prairie vs. East Central, 3 p.m.
- Class 6A: Carroll (Fort Wayne) vs. Center Grove, 7 p.m.
Saturday
- Class 1A: Adams Central vs. Indianapolis Lutheran, 11 a.m.
- Class 3A: Indianapolis Bishop Chatard vs. Lawrenceburg, 3 p.m.
- Class 5A: Valparaiso vs. Whiteland, 7 p.m.