Rake’s Take: Troubled titans clash in Game of the Week

ISC Sports play-by-play voice Greg Rakestraw talks to Daybreak about the High School Game of the Week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Until now, a few things have always been true in Central Indiana: the sun rises in the east, Long’s Bakery only takes cash, and Ben Davis and Carmel are always in high school football’s Top 10.

You can now cross that last one off the list.

“This is the first time these two teams have played where both have been unranked since the early 80s,” said Greg Rakestraw of ISC Sports Network. He calls the Game of the Week on WISH-TV and joins Daybreak every Thursday to set the scene.

The Giants (1-5) and Greyhounds (3-3) are uncharacteristically adrift in a topsy-turvy season in which upstarts are seizing the spotlight with upsets of the tradtitional powerhouses.

Against that backdrop, Ben Davis or Carmel will take a big step toward turning their season around, but it’ll happen at the expense of the other.

Rake’s Take on Carmel:

“I think the question mark really kind of comes out of their defense. Offensively, we saw them two weeks ago against Brebeuf, when Brebeuf upset them, 28-27. Clearly moving, the football wasn’t a problem. Anthony Coellner in that game set a school record for passing yards in one game.”

“It’s just being able to get stops. I think Carmel knows they can hang their hat offensively. But defensively, can they get the job done – which, again, is usually kind of the opposite the way things have worked recently for the Greyhounds.”

Rake’s Take on Ben Davis:

“Ben Davis is the reigning State Champ, right? We all knew there would be some growing pains this year. I think we’re surprised how much of a struggle it has been.”

“Ben Davis allowed 58 points to Lawrence North. Lawrence North is a really good team. They’re 6-0, one of a handful of unbeaten teams in 6A. 58-28 loss for Ben Davis in that game. On the other hand, they kind of got the ship righted: they beat North Central by a score of 49-14. Ben Davis is 1-5. It’s their worst start in the last 50 years again. I think they’re a better team than the record indicates.

“They’re also in a loaded sectional, right? They’re kind of running out of time to figure this out.”

Rake’s Take on the weather:

“I’m just so happy… It is so nice that for the first time in three weeks, that’s not a concern!”

You can catch every play of our ‘Game of the Week’ live on WISH-TV’s sister station MyIndy-TV 23 at 7 p.m. Friday. After the game, switch to WISH-TV for all the highlights on ‘The Zone.’