Rake’s Take: Undefeated Lawrence North seeks first win over Center Grove since 2005

Rake’s Take: Lawrence North vs. Center Grover in Game of the Week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — WISH-TV is your home for high school football, and every week Greg Rakestraw from the ISC Broadcast Network joins Daybreak to break down the “Game of the Week.”

Lawrence North hosts Center Grove this Friday.

Lawrence North is undefeated, 7-0 for the first time since 1989, and is looking for their first win against Center Grove since 2005.

This game will be Class 6A’s #4 versus #7 in the most recent AP polls.

Rake says both teams have quarterbacks in a similar spot, and the story for both is “how well they can throw the bootball.”

“Tanner Aspeslet for Lawrence North, Gabe McWilliams for Center Grove – these are program kids. I mean, kind of behind some really good players. This is their one chance to shine. They have both been fantastic,” Rake said.

Rake’s take on Lawrence North:

“LN had their biggest test of the season to this point last week in beating Warren Central 33-7,” Rake said. “To show you how impressive that was – what LN was able to accomplish in that game – Warren had allowed 28 points all year. LN beat him 33-7.”

Rake says Lawrence North is dynamic offensively thanks to the wide receivers.

“LN probably (has) three Division 1-caliber wide receivers, led by Davion Chandler who’s heading to play at Indiana University. Zane Moore (is a) tremendously talented sophomore running back. I really think this game will come down to which defense to get a couple of stops.”

Rake’s take on Center Grove:

“Center Grove is coming off a rare loss,” he said. “They were beaten by Cathedral in quite the shootout, 49-45. Center Grove is 5 – 2. Now, their two losses are to two of the best teams in the state in terms of Westfield and Cathedral.”

Rake continued, “Center Grove over the last couple of years really has shifted from their old Wing-T offense to more of a spread the field, kind of like everybody else, and throw the football, and that’s been successful.

“They graduated one of the best quarterbacks in the state last year, and Tyler Cherry is now at IU. (They) graduated one of the best wide receivers in the state and Noah Coy who is now playing baseball at Notre Dame yet, they are still throwing it all over the yard.”

Watch the full interview to hear his advice on what other games to keep an eye on this Friday.

You can catch every play of our ‘Game of the Week’ live on WISH-TV’s sister station MyIndy-TV 23 at 7 p.m. Friday. After the game, switch to WISH-TV for all the highlights on ‘The Zone.’