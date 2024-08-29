Roncalli girls volleyball’s Logan Bell named athlete of the week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Roncalli girls volleyball is off to a hot start to the season, and a big reason for that is senior Logan Bell.

Bell has been impressive at the net, tallying 13 kills per game through three games. But, she’s also been excellent defensively, averaging eight digs per game as well.

As a senior, Bell is taking on a leadership role on the team.

“We set our goals really early in the season and as a senior, I’m really trying to lead by example, be really vocal on the court all of the time so that nobody’s really confused and everybody knows what’s going on,” Bell said.

“Logan is so goofy,” Roncalli girls volleyball coach Christina Erazmus said. “She’s funny and she’s just a committed kid and she really displays that in her leadership and just how she carries herself. And that really shows off the court because she’s well liked by so many people.”

Bell is not the only star volleyball player to play for Roncalli recently. Emma Halter, Texas libero and 2024 NCAA Final Four All-Tournament Team selection, is a Roncalli alum, and was a senior when Bell was a freshman.

“She really was just a really big role model in my life and she just showed me how it was done the best,” Bell said. “And I learned from her and I tried to just exemplify that in my leadership skills too.”

Bell is committed to playing at Oregon in college, for both their indoor and beach volleyball teams.

Roncalli is 3-0 this season and is looking to build on their regional championship last season.

