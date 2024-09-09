Roncalli students outside the box idea for ‘The Zone Banner’

Roncalli's student section for Week 3 of the 2024 season. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Student sections have been bringing the energy every Friday night so far this season in Central Indiana, competing for the coveted ‘Zone Banner.’

But, nobody has involved the entire community quite like Roncalli. In the days leading up to the WISH-TV tailgate at Roncalli on Friday, over 1,000 grandparents got together to chant “We Want The Banner!”

Hey @ACwishtv – our students brought in 1,000+ grandparents to send the message #WeWantTheBanner pic.twitter.com/rJ08eKgUVU — Kevin Banich (@_RHS_Principal_) September 6, 2024

Not only did their grandparents show how much they wanted ‘The Zone Banner,’ but the students did on Friday night too. During the tailgate, two Roncalli students faced off in an epic pie eating contest.

Roncalli Pie Eating Contest

The Roncalli students made AC’s top 8 student sections for Week 3 after these two impressive impressive videos.

The Royals team on the field is 1-1, losing to Bishop Chatard on Friday 9-3. This week, they travel to Columbus North to take on the undefeated Bulldogs.

AC’S WEEK 3 TOP 8

