Schedule set for this week’s IHSAA State Baseball Championship Games

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Four Indiana high school baseball teams will be crowned state champions by the end of this weekend.

The IHSAA State Baseball Championship Games will be played this week at Victory Field in Indianapolis.

The four games take place Friday and Saturday. Here is a look at the schedule:

Friday at 5:30 p.m. EDT – Class 1A State Championship: Barr-Reeve (27-6) vs. Lafayette Central Catholic (27-6)

Friday at 8 p.m. EDT – Class 3A State Championship: Brebeuf Jesuit (25-9) vs. New Prairie (26-5)

Saturday at 4:30 p.m. EDT – Class 2A State Championship: Providence (21-7) vs. Illiana Christian (21-9)

Saturday at 7 p.m. EDT – Class 4A State Championship: Mooresville (31-3) vs. Lake Central (24-9)

The team that advanced from the northern semi-state will be designated as the “home team” during the games.

The first game of the weekend will feature Barr-Reeve and Lafayette Central Catholic. Barr-Reeve beat Lutheran (Indianapolis) 9-2 in the Class 1A semi-state championship round, while Lafayette Central Catholic beat Morgan Township 4-3. Lafayette Central Catholic has won the last two state championships in Class 1A.

Meanwhile, the Class 3A championship game features Brebeuf Jesuit and New Prairie. Brebeuf Jesuit beat Evansville Memorial 6-5 in the semi-state championship round, while New Prairie beat Twin Lakes 6-4.

The first game on Saturday is the Class 2A State Championship between Providence and Illiana Christian. Providence topped Greencastle 7-6 in the semi-state championship round, while Illiana Christian beat Rochester 12-2. Illiana Christian has won the last two state championships in Class 2A.

The championship weekend wraps up with the Class 4A State Championship game on Saturday night between Mooresville and Lake Central. Mooresville beat Avon 7-2 in the semi-state championship round, while Lake Central won Homestead 6-1. This will actually be Mooresville baseball’s first-ever trip to an IHSAA state championship game.

Mooresville’s Hogan Denny was recently named the 2023-24 Gatorade Indiana Baseball Player of the Year.

Tickets are $15 per person per day. Children aged five-years-old and younger will be admitted free. Tickets may be purchased online in advance by clicking on this link.