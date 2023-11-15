See which schools will be highlighted on ‘The Zone’ for Friday’s semi-state action

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This weekend, the top four football teams from each of the IHSAA’s six classes will take the field to determine who will play for a state title at Lucas Oil Stadium next week.

On Friday at 11:08 p.m., WISH-TV’s high school football show ‘The Zone’ will air highlights of schools competing in semi-state action across central Indiana. The show is hosted by News 8 Sports Director Anthony Calhoun.

Check out which schools will be featured on ‘The Zone’ this Friday.

‘The Zone’ schedule for semi-state

Game 1: Center Grove at Ben Davis

The biggest game in the state takes place on the west side of Indianapolis, where a pair of 6A powerhouses take the field. No. 2 Center Grove (11-1) heads to No. 3 Ben Davis (11-1).

Game 2: Westfield at Crown Point

The north matchup in 6A features No. 4 and undefeated Crown Point (12-0) hosting No. 5 Westfield (11-1).

Game 3: Bloomington South at Decatur Central

5A No. 3 Bloomington South (11-1) gets a road trip up SR 37 to No. 7 Decatur Central (10-2).

Game 4: New Palestine at East Central

A top 3 matchup in 4A takes place with the No. 3 New Palestine Dragons (11-2) traveling to the No. 1 East Central Trojans (13-0).

Game 5: Knox at Bishop Chatard

On Friday, 3A No. 1 Bishop Chatard (13-0) could win the most coveted spirit award in the state, The Zone Banner, as well as a trip to Lucas Oil Stadium. The Trojans host No. 9 Knox.

Game 6: Lafayette Central Catholic at Fort Wayne Bishop Luers

2A No. 7 Ft. Wayne Luers (10-3) gets a home game against No. 10 Lafayette Central Catholic (10-3).

Game 7: Lutheran at Sheridan

1A No. 1 Lutheran (11-0) has won 41 straight games. The Saints have a trip to face the legendary Bud Wright and the Sheridan Blackhawks (10-3) on Friday.

THE ZONE BANNER

The Zone Banner goes to the best student section in central Indiana every year.

On Friday, AC will announce the winner of The 2023 Zone Banner at 11:08 p.m. during ‘The Zone.’

