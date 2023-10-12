Senior running back Josh Ringer leads No. 1 East Central into matchup against Roncalli

ST. LEON, Ind. (WISH) — One of the state’s top high school football players is leading a defending state champion seeking to repeat in Class 4A.

Senior running back Josh Ringer and East Central will come to Indianapolis for a matchup Friday night against Roncalli. The two teams met twice last season, with No. 1-ranked East Central winning both games by a combined five points, including an overtime victory in the semi-state round of the tournament.

This season, Ringer has run for over 1,500 yards in eight games with 31 rushing touchdowns. The Mr. Football candidate is committed to Miami (Ohio) next season and in his career has over 5,300 rushing yards.

Ringer gives credit for his success to the entire team, especially the offensive line that sometimes gets overlooked.

He says winning Mr. Football would be a dream come true, but he is focused on East Central’s bid for a second consecutive state title.

Friday’s game will start at 7:30 p.m.