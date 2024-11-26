State championship-winning head coach returns to Carmel football

Logo for the Carmel Greyhounds. (Provided Photo/Carmel High School Athletics via Facebook)

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — The Carmel High School football program announced its next head coach on Tuesday morning.

And it’s a familiar name.

Kevin Wright is returning as the Greyhounds’ head coach.

The football program posted a video on Instagram with the announcement.

“I’m excited to tell the Greyhounds, ‘I’m back,’” Wright said in the video. “Let’s work.”

Wright was Carmel’s football head coach from 2010-14. During his first tenure at Carmel, Wright led the Greyhounds to three state championship game appearances, winning one of them (2011).

He finished with an overall record of 54-10 during those five seasons at Carmel.

Wright hasn’t only won state championships though at Carmel, he also won three straight state titles at Warren Central High School from 2003-05. He was head coach at Warren Central from 2000-05.

Wright has also served as the head coach at Frankfort High School (1991) and at Noblesville High School (1992-98) during his career.

This past season, Wright was an associate head coach at Sheridan High School, where he worked under his father, legendary head coach Bud Wright. Bud Wright is the winningest high school football head coach in the history of Indiana.

Wright was Indiana University football’s tight ends coach prior to this season, a role he served in from 2020-23.

Prior to joining the Hoosiers’ coaching staff, Wright was the head coach of IMG Academy.

Wright also is a member of the Indiana Football Coaches Association’s Hall of Fame. He was inducted in 2022.

Earlier this month, Carmel football’s head coach John Hebert, who led the program from 2015 through this season, resigned.

Hebert won two state championships with the Greyhounds (2016 and 2019).

The Greyhounds finished with a 3-7 overall record this season, the first time the program did not finish at or above .500 in a season since 1997, when it went 4-6 overall.