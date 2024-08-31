Storms postpone high school football games
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Storms with lightning led to the postponement of several high school football games Friday night.
Here are the games on which News 8 has information:
- Brownsburg at Indianapolis Cathedral, suspended until 12:30 p.m. Saturday. Brownsburg led 17-7 in the second quarter.
- Carmel at Westfield, suspended until 6 p.m. Saturday. Carmel led 10-0 in the second quarter.
- Carroll at Rivertown Parke, postponed. Neither team had scored in the first quarter.
- Frankfort at Clinton Prairie, postponed. Clinton Prairie led 8-0 in the second quarter.
- Guerin Catholic at Lebanon, postponed until noon Saturday.
- Pike at Fishers, postponed until noon Saturday. Pike led 14-0 in the second quarter.
- Plainfield at Lafayette Harrison, postponed. Neither team had scored in the first quarter.
- Shortridge at Maconaquah, postponed. Maconaquah led 21-0 in the second quarter.
- Washington at Edgewood, postponed. Edgewood led 3-0 in the third quarter.
- Wes-Del at Tri-Central, postponed. Neither team had scored in the first quarter.
