Storms postpone high school football games

The goalposts, stadium lights, and home team stands ahead of a high school football game.(Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images)
by: Gregg Montgomery
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Storms with lightning led to the postponement of several high school football games Friday night.

Here are the games on which News 8 has information:

  • Brownsburg at Indianapolis Cathedral, suspended until 12:30 p.m. Saturday. Brownsburg led 17-7 in the second quarter.
  • Carmel at Westfield, suspended until 6 p.m. Saturday. Carmel led 10-0 in the second quarter.
  • Carroll at Rivertown Parke, postponed. Neither team had scored in the first quarter.
  • Frankfort at Clinton Prairie, postponed. Clinton Prairie led 8-0 in the second quarter.
  • Guerin Catholic at Lebanon, postponed until noon Saturday.
  • Pike at Fishers, postponed until noon Saturday. Pike led 14-0 in the second quarter.
  • Plainfield at Lafayette Harrison, postponed. Neither team had scored in the first quarter.
  • Shortridge at Maconaquah, postponed. Maconaquah led 21-0 in the second quarter.
  • Washington at Edgewood, postponed. Edgewood led 3-0 in the third quarter.
  • Wes-Del at Tri-Central, postponed. Neither team had scored in the first quarter.

