The finalists for the 2024 Zone Banner are out now
The Zone Banner Top 8 reveal
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Student sections have been packed and bringing the energy all season competing for the coveted Zone Banner, presented by Bailey & Wood Mortgage Lenders and Crew Carwash.
Here are the schools that have been made finalists, listed alphabetically:
- Brebeuf
- Brownsburg
- Carmel
- Chatard
- Fishers
- Guerin Catholic
- Noblesville
- Roncalli
- Westfield
- Zionsville
The finalists include last year’s champion, as well as four other former champions.
Past winners
- 2023: Bishop Chatard
- 2022: Franklin Community
- 2021: Cathedral
- 2020: Westfield
- 2019: Mooresville
- 2018: Brownsburg
- 2017: Carmel
- 2016: Franklin Community
- 2015: Guerin Catholic
COMING UP
Next Friday, News 8 Sports Director Anthony Calhoun will announce the four finalists for The Banner on ‘The Zone’ LIVE at 11:08 p.m.
Vote for your school to make the top 4 by voting here. Voting is just one of the ways to move on. It is not the deciding factor.