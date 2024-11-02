Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

The finalists for the 2024 Zone Banner are out now

The Zone Banner Top 8 reveal

by: Anthony Calhoun
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Student sections have been packed and bringing the energy all season competing for the coveted Zone Banner, presented by Bailey & Wood Mortgage Lenders and Crew Carwash.

Here are the schools that have been made finalists, listed alphabetically:

  • Brebeuf
  • Brownsburg
  • Carmel
  • Chatard
  • Fishers
  • Guerin Catholic
  • Noblesville
  • Roncalli
  • Westfield
  • Zionsville

The finalists include last year’s champion, as well as four other former champions.

Past winners

  • 2023: Bishop Chatard
  • 2022: Franklin Community
  • 2021: Cathedral
  • 2020: Westfield
  • 2019: Mooresville
  • 2018: Brownsburg
  • 2017: Carmel
  • 2016: Franklin Community
  • 2015: Guerin Catholic

COMING UP

Next Friday, News 8 Sports Director Anthony Calhoun will announce the four finalists for The Banner on ‘The Zone’ LIVE at 11:08 p.m.

Vote for your school to make the top 4 by voting here. Voting is just one of the ways to move on. It is not the deciding factor.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

THE ZONE: Scores and Highlights...
High School - The Zone /
Highlights: The Zone Blitz; November...
High School - The Zone /
Highlights: Mooresville at Bishop Chatard;...
High School - The Zone /
Highlights: Bedford North Lawrence at...
High School - The Zone /
Highlights: Anderson at Plainfield; November...
High School - The Zone /
Highlights: Whiteland at Decatur Central;...
High School - The Zone /
Highlights: Roncalli at Brebeuf; November...
High School - The Zone /
Highlights: Lutheran at Cardinal Ritter;...
High School - The Zone /