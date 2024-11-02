The finalists for the 2024 Zone Banner are out now

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Student sections have been packed and bringing the energy all season competing for the coveted Zone Banner, presented by Bailey & Wood Mortgage Lenders and Crew Carwash.

Here are the schools that have been made finalists, listed alphabetically:

Brebeuf

Brownsburg

Carmel

Chatard

Fishers

Guerin Catholic

Noblesville

Roncalli

Westfield

Zionsville

The finalists include last year’s champion, as well as four other former champions.

Past winners

2023: Bishop Chatard

2022: Franklin Community

2021: Cathedral

2020: Westfield

2019: Mooresville

2018: Brownsburg

2017: Carmel

2016: Franklin Community

2015: Guerin Catholic

COMING UP

Next Friday, News 8 Sports Director Anthony Calhoun will announce the four finalists for The Banner on ‘The Zone’ LIVE at 11:08 p.m.

Vote for your school to make the top 4 by voting here. Voting is just one of the ways to move on. It is not the deciding factor.