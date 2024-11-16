The Zone Banner 2024 finalists have been released
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Student sections have been packed and bringing the energy all season competing for the coveted Zone Banner, presented by Bailey & Wood Mortgage Lenders and Crew Carwash.
Here are the final two schools, listed alphabetically:
- Brownsburg
- Fishers
The Zone Banner champion in 2024 is guaranteed to be a first time winner.
Brownsburg is the only one of the two that is still alive in the state tournament. They’ll play against Center Grove in the semi-state round on Friday, November 22.
Past winners
- 2023: Bishop Chatard
- 2022: Franklin Community
- 2021: Cathedral
- 2020: Westfield
- 2019: Mooresville
- 2018: Brownsburg
- 2017: Carmel
- 2016: Franklin Community
- 2015: Guerin Catholic
COMING UP
Next Friday, News 8 Sports Director Anthony Calhoun will announce the winner for The Banner on ‘The Zone’ LIVE at 11:08 p.m.
Vote for your school to win The Zone Banner by voting here. Voting is just one of the ways to move on. It is not the deciding factor.