The Zone Banner 2024 finalists have been released

The finalists for The Zone Banner in 2024 are Brownsburg and Fishers. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Student sections have been packed and bringing the energy all season competing for the coveted Zone Banner, presented by Bailey & Wood Mortgage Lenders and Crew Carwash.

Here are the final two schools, listed alphabetically:

Brownsburg

Fishers

The Zone Banner champion in 2024 is guaranteed to be a first time winner.

Brownsburg is the only one of the two that is still alive in the state tournament. They’ll play against Center Grove in the semi-state round on Friday, November 22.

Past winners

2023: Bishop Chatard

2022: Franklin Community

2021: Cathedral

2020: Westfield

2019: Mooresville

2018: Brownsburg

2017: Carmel

2016: Franklin Community

2015: Guerin Catholic

COMING UP

Next Friday, News 8 Sports Director Anthony Calhoun will announce the winner for The Banner on ‘The Zone’ LIVE at 11:08 p.m.

Vote for your school to win The Zone Banner by voting here. Voting is just one of the ways to move on. It is not the deciding factor.