Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

The Zone Banner: AC’s Top 8 for Week 3

Franklin's student section for Week 3 of the 2024 season. (WISH Photo)
by: Anthony Calhoun
Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Students sections in Central Indiana brought the energy once again in the third week of the season.

Here are the schools that made AC’s top 8 for Week 3, in alphabetical order. The number in parentheses indicates how many times each school has made the top eight so far this season.

  • Bishop Chatard (3).
  • Guerin Catholic (2)
  • Fishers (3)
  • Franklin
  • North Central
  • Roncalli (2)
  • Westfield (3)
  • Zionsville (2)

AC’s top 8 from Week 2

  • Bishop Chatard (2).
  • Carmel (2).
  • Center Grove.
  • Fishers (2).
  • Hamilton Southeastern.
  • Roncalli.
  • Westfield (2).
  • Zionsville.

AC’S TOP 8 FROM WEEK 1

  • Bishop Chatard.
  • Brownsburg.
  • Carmel.
  • Cathedral.
  • Fishers.
  • Guerin Catholic.
  • Noblesville.
  • Westfield.

Check out the Week 3 photo gallery for pictures of student sections competing for The Zone Banner in Central Indiana!

For your pictures to be on the photo gallery, tag @ACWeWantTheBanner on Instagram.

THE ZONE

WISH-TV covered 22 games across Central Indiana in the second week of the season. To watch the full show for The Zone, click here.

To find individual game highlights, visit The Zone tab on the WISH-TV website.

INSTAGRAM

Follow @ACWeWantTheBanner on Instagram to stay updated with all things with The Zone Banner!

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Kendrick Lamar to headline 2025...
Entertainment /
Here’s the Colts player Chuck...
Indianapolis Colts /
‘All Indiana Politics’ | Sept....
All Indiana Politics /
Nurses and NICU babies reunite...
Local News /
Northern Illinois stuns No. 5...
College Football /
Man critically injured in shooting...
Crime Watch 8 /
Semonza throws 4 TD passes...
College Football /
Colts elevate Westfield-native Shrader ahead...
Sports /