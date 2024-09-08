The Zone Banner: AC’s Top 8 for Week 3

Franklin's student section for Week 3 of the 2024 season. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Students sections in Central Indiana brought the energy once again in the third week of the season.

Here are the schools that made AC’s top 8 for Week 3, in alphabetical order. The number in parentheses indicates how many times each school has made the top eight so far this season.

Bishop Chatard (3).

Guerin Catholic (2)

Fishers (3)

Franklin

North Central

Roncalli (2)

Westfield (3)

Zionsville (2)

AC’s top 8 from Week 2

Bishop Chatard (2).

Carmel (2).

Center Grove.

Fishers (2).

Hamilton Southeastern.

Roncalli.

Westfield (2).

Zionsville.

AC’S TOP 8 FROM WEEK 1

Bishop Chatard.

Brownsburg.

Carmel.

Cathedral.

Fishers.

Guerin Catholic.

Noblesville.

Westfield.

PHOTO GALLERY

Check out the Week 3 photo gallery for pictures of student sections competing for The Zone Banner in Central Indiana!

For your pictures to be on the photo gallery, tag @ACWeWantTheBanner on Instagram.

THE ZONE

WISH-TV covered 22 games across Central Indiana in the second week of the season. To watch the full show for The Zone, click here.

To find individual game highlights, visit The Zone tab on the WISH-TV website.

INSTAGRAM

Follow @ACWeWantTheBanner on Instagram to stay updated with all things with The Zone Banner!