The Zone Banner: AC’s top 8 for Week 6

The Brebeuf student section in Week 6 on September 27, 2024. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It was a rough weekend for the weather in central Indiana for high school football, but student sections were still impressive for showing out in the rain!

Here are the schools that made AC’s top 8 in Week 6, in alphabetical order:

Bishop Chatard

Brebeuf

Brownsburg

Fishers

Guerin Catholic

Lutheran

Noblesville

Westfield

AC’s top 8 in week 5

Bishop Chatard

Brebeuf

Brownsburg

Carmel

Noblesville

Roncalli

Westfield

Zionsville

AC’S TOP 8 IN WEEK 4

Brownsburg

Carmel

Cathedral

Hamilton Southeastern

Fishers

Noblesville

Westfield

Zionsville

AC’S TOP 8 IN WEEK 3

Bishop Chatard

Guerin Catholic

Fishers

Franklin

North Central

Roncalli

Westfield

Zionsville

AC’S TOP 8 FROM WEEK 2

Bishop Chatard

Carmel

Center Grove

Fishers

Hamilton Southeastern

Roncalli

Westfield

Zionsville

AC’S TOP 8 FROM WEEK 1

Bishop Chatard

Brownsburg

Carmel

Cathedral

Fishers

Guerin Catholic

Noblesville

Westfield

PHOTO GALLERY

Check out the Week 6 photo gallery for pictures of student sections competing for The Zone Banner in Central Indiana!

For your pictures to be on the photo gallery, tag @ACWeWantTheBanner on Instagram.

THE ZONE

To watch the full show for The Zone in Week 6, click here.

To find individual game highlights, including multiple rivalry games, visit The Zone tab on the WISH-TV website.

INSTAGRAM

Follow @ACWeWantTheBanner on Instagram to stay updated with all things with The Zone Banner!