The Zone Banner: AC’s top 8 for Week 6

The Brebeuf student section in Week 6 on September 27, 2024. (WISH Photo)
by: Anthony Calhoun
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It was a rough weekend for the weather in central Indiana for high school football, but student sections were still impressive for showing out in the rain!

Here are the schools that made AC’s top 8 in Week 6, in alphabetical order:

  • Bishop Chatard
  • Brebeuf
  • Brownsburg
  • Fishers
  • Guerin Catholic
  • Lutheran
  • Noblesville
  • Westfield

AC’s top 8 in week 5

  • Bishop Chatard
  • Brebeuf
  • Brownsburg
  • Carmel
  • Noblesville
  • Roncalli
  • Westfield
  • Zionsville

AC’S TOP 8 IN WEEK 4

  • Brownsburg
  • Carmel
  • Cathedral
  • Hamilton Southeastern
  • Fishers
  • Noblesville
  • Westfield
  • Zionsville

AC’S TOP 8 IN WEEK 3

  • Bishop Chatard
  • Guerin Catholic
  • Fishers
  • Franklin
  • North Central
  • Roncalli
  • Westfield
  • Zionsville

AC’S TOP 8 FROM WEEK 2

  • Bishop Chatard
  • Carmel
  • Center Grove
  • Fishers
  • Hamilton Southeastern
  • Roncalli
  • Westfield
  • Zionsville

AC’S TOP 8 FROM WEEK 1

  • Bishop Chatard
  • Brownsburg
  • Carmel
  • Cathedral
  • Fishers
  • Guerin Catholic
  • Noblesville
  • Westfield

Check out the Week 6 photo gallery for pictures of student sections competing for The Zone Banner in Central Indiana!

For your pictures to be on the photo gallery, tag @ACWeWantTheBanner on Instagram.

THE ZONE

To watch the full show for The Zone in Week 6, click here.

To find individual game highlights, including multiple rivalry games, visit The Zone tab on the WISH-TV website.

INSTAGRAM

Follow @ACWeWantTheBanner on Instagram to stay updated with all things with The Zone Banner!

