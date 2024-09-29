The Zone Banner: AC’s top 8 for Week 6
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It was a rough weekend for the weather in central Indiana for high school football, but student sections were still impressive for showing out in the rain!
Here are the schools that made AC’s top 8 in Week 6, in alphabetical order:
- Bishop Chatard
- Brebeuf
- Brownsburg
- Fishers
- Guerin Catholic
- Lutheran
- Noblesville
- Westfield
AC’s top 8 in week 5
- Bishop Chatard
- Brebeuf
- Brownsburg
- Carmel
- Noblesville
- Roncalli
- Westfield
- Zionsville
AC’S TOP 8 IN WEEK 4
- Brownsburg
- Carmel
- Cathedral
- Hamilton Southeastern
- Fishers
- Noblesville
- Westfield
- Zionsville
AC’S TOP 8 IN WEEK 3
- Bishop Chatard
- Guerin Catholic
- Fishers
- Franklin
- North Central
- Roncalli
- Westfield
- Zionsville
AC’S TOP 8 FROM WEEK 2
- Bishop Chatard
- Carmel
- Center Grove
- Fishers
- Hamilton Southeastern
- Roncalli
- Westfield
- Zionsville
AC’S TOP 8 FROM WEEK 1
- Bishop Chatard
- Brownsburg
- Carmel
- Cathedral
- Fishers
- Guerin Catholic
- Noblesville
- Westfield
