The Zone Banner: AC’s Top 8 for Week One

Noblesville's student section on the first week of high school football in 2024. (WISH Photo)
by: Anthony Calhoun
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Friday night lights got off to a great start in the first week of the season, and the student sections in Central Indiana brought the energy to the games.

Here’s the top eight student sections, listed alphabetically, from Week One –

  • Bishop Chatard
  • Brownsburg
  • Carmel
  • Cathedral
  • Fishers
  • Guerin Catholic
  • Noblesville
  • Westfield

Check out the Week One photo gallery for pictures of student sections in Central Indiana!

For your pictures to be on the photo gallery, tag @ACWeWantTheBanner on Instagram.

WISH-TV covered 22 games across Central Indiana in the first week of the season. To watch the full show for The Zone, click here.

To find individual game highlights, visit The Zone tab on the WISH-TV website.

Follow @ACWeWantTheBanner on Instagram to stay updated with all things with The Zone Banner!

