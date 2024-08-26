The Zone Banner: AC’s Top 8 for Week One
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Friday night lights got off to a great start in the first week of the season, and the student sections in Central Indiana brought the energy to the games.
Here’s the top eight student sections, listed alphabetically, from Week One –
- Bishop Chatard
- Brownsburg
- Carmel
- Cathedral
- Fishers
- Guerin Catholic
- Noblesville
- Westfield
Photo Gallery
Check out the Week One photo gallery for pictures of student sections in Central Indiana!
The Zone
WISH-TV covered 22 games across Central Indiana in the first week of the season. To watch the full show for The Zone, click here.
To find individual game highlights, visit The Zone tab on the WISH-TV website.
