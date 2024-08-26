The Zone Banner: AC’s Top 8 for Week One

Noblesville's student section on the first week of high school football in 2024. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Friday night lights got off to a great start in the first week of the season, and the student sections in Central Indiana brought the energy to the games.

Here’s the top eight student sections, listed alphabetically, from Week One –

Bishop Chatard

Brownsburg

Carmel

Cathedral

Fishers

Guerin Catholic

Noblesville

Westfield

