The Zone Banner arrives at Bishop Chatard High School

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Bishop Chatard High School has grown accustomed to hanging banners in its gymnasium.

Championship signs from state, regional and sectional titles across many different sports litter the walls around the main gymnasium, but the Trojans hung a new banner on Tuesday afternoon.

Chatard’s student section is the 2023 winner of The Zone Banner.

The Zone Banner, presented by Crew Carwash and Bailey & Wood Mortgage Lenders, is awarded to the best student section in central Indiana during the high school football season, as decided by The Zone Banner Committee.

News 8 Sports Director Anthony Calhoun presented the most coveted spirit award in the state to the entire student body on Tuesday in a pep rally.

The Trojans’ head coach Rob Doyle recognizes the importance of having a spirited student body.

“We do have the best student section,” Doyle said. “Getting that chance to have the school spirit, the camaraderie, the friendship that all comes along when you get to pull together in something like that, it means a lot to the kids and it means a lot to the players.”

Chatard’s athletic director Kyle Reh believes the student section’s performance helps improve the product on the field.

“Most importantly our kids on the field appreciate it,” Reh said. “They know the students in the student section have their back. They are out there supporting them through thick or thin, doesn’t matter the weather… The students have been there every single week and it’s awesome.”

Tim Boyle, the director of student life at Bishop Chatard, knows the value of receiving such an award.

“Chatard is a community that prides itself on the love we show for each other and the support we show for each other,” Boyle said. “Whether it’s football, basketball, the plays, music, everything, our community always bands together and supports one another. Just to have this in the public eye… showcases what a great community we have here.”

Chatard’s football team will also attempt to hang a banner, as they take on Heritage Hills at Lucas Oil Stadium on Friday for the 3A State Championship.

SOCIAL MEDIA

Follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter, @WISH_TV, and @ACwishtv.

Follow us on Instagram at ACWeWantTheBanner.

Follow us on Facebook at WISH-TV.