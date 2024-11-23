The Zone Banner champion has been revealed

Fishers was named the 2024 The Zone Banner champion. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Student sections have been packed and bringing the energy all season competing for the coveted Zone Banner, presented by Bailey & Wood Mortgage Lenders and Crew Carwash.

And the winner of The Zone Banner is… Fishers!

Fishers made AC’s top 8 in seven of the nine week of the regular season. They were impressive throughout the entire season and were active on social media from the opening kickoff.

One of the most impressive things they did was this crazy, student section encompassing “We Want The Banner” sign that they showcased multiple times throughout the season.

This is Fishers’ first time ever winning The Zone Banner.

News 8 sports director Anthony Calhoun will present Fishers with their championship banner at their gymnasium on Tuesday, November 26.

Past winners