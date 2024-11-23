42°
Search
Make wishtv.com your home page
42° Indianapolis

The Zone Banner champion has been revealed

Fishers was named the 2024 The Zone Banner champion. (WISH Photo)
by: Josh Bode
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Student sections have been packed and bringing the energy all season competing for the coveted Zone Banner, presented by Bailey & Wood Mortgage Lenders and Crew Carwash.

And the winner of The Zone Banner is… Fishers!

Fishers made AC’s top 8 in seven of the nine week of the regular season. They were impressive throughout the entire season and were active on social media from the opening kickoff.

One of the most impressive things they did was this crazy, student section encompassing “We Want The Banner” sign that they showcased multiple times throughout the season.

This is Fishers’ first time ever winning The Zone Banner. 

News 8 sports director Anthony Calhoun will present Fishers with their championship banner at their gymnasium on Tuesday, November 26.

Past winners

  • 2023: Bishop Chatard
  • 2022: Franklin Community
  • 2021: Cathedral
  • 2020: Westfield
  • 2019: Mooresville
  • 2018: Brownsburg
  • 2017: Carmel
  • 2016: Franklin Community
  • 2015: Guerin Catholic

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Highlights: Martinsville at New Palestine;...
High School - The Zone /
Highlights: Crown Point at Westfield;...
High School - The Zone /
Antetokounmpo gets triple-double as surging...
Indiana Pacers /
Samage Teel scores 20, Indiana...
Sports /
Broken Housing: How Indy’s public...
Political News /
Fans excited to be the...
Local News /
Last of 3 convicted for...
Crime Watch 8 /
Indiana reports first flu deaths...
Health Spotlight /