The Zone Banner is presented at Fishers High School

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Fishers High School is coming off a 4A state championship in boys basketball and a sectional championship in football, but they hung a different banner in their gymnasium on Tuesday morning.

The Fishers students won the coveted The Zone Banner.

The Zone Banner, presented by Old National Bank, Crew Carwash, and Bailey & Wood Mortgage Lenders, is awarded to the best student section in central Indiana during the high school football season, as decided by The Zone Banner Committee.

News 8 sports director Anthony Calhoun presented the most coveted spirit award in the state to a pep rally full of Fishers student on Tuesday morning.

The students “we got the banner” and showed once again why they were chosen as the best student section in central Indiana this season.

Congrats to Fishers High School on winning the undisputed, top spirit award in the state! Watch WISH-TV at 5:40 as the Tigers are presented with The Zone Banner! pic.twitter.com/5MFCGbBzn2 — WISH-TV News (@WISHNews8) November 26, 2024

Fishers High School’s athletic director and interim principal were both proud of their students for the accomplishment.

“Our Tiger Cage, they bring so much energy and it just electrifies all of our crowd, all of our community,” Fishers athletic director Rob Seymour said. “They’re the best in Fishers, Indiana.”

“Our school motto is have pride, show character, build tradition,” Fishers interim principal Kyle Goodwin said. “And what you saw today, this spirit award, it is the embodiment of that motto. This is kids taking pride in their school. This is kids showing character by showing up to games supporting their teammates and their colleagues. And then this is building tradition. You heard Sully say it on Friday. They wanted to set a precedent for what it means to be a Fishers Tiger, and they did that.”

Fishers won The Zone Banner for their first time in school history this year.

