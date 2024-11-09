48°
Search
Make wishtv.com your home page
48° Indianapolis

The Zone – Sectional Championships (Nov. 8, 2024)

Roncalli's student section in the sectional championship round of the state tournament in 2024. (WISH Photo)
by: Josh Bode
Posted: / Updated:

The Zone – Sectional Championships (Nov. 8, 2024)

Roncalli's student section in the sectional championship round of the state tournament in 2024. (WISH Photo)

1 / 12

1 / 12

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Monumental Marathon returns for 17th...
Local News /
‘WISHstory’ | Richmond Hill explosion
WISH-TV 70th Anniversary /
The Zone Scoreboard for November...
High School - The Zone /
Thieves hit Beech Grove Firearms...
I-Team 8 /
Bloomington mayor reacts to racist...
I-Team 8 /
Indiana’s best political team: Economy,...
All Indiana Politics /
Michael Pittman Jr. ruled out...
Indianapolis Colts /
Health Spotlight | Smartbombs blasting...
Health Spotlight /