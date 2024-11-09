48°
The Zone Banner top four is out now

The Zone Banner top 4 announcement

by: Anthony Calhoun
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — NDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Student sections have been packed and bringing the energy all season competing for the coveted Zone Banner, presented by Bailey & Wood Mortgage Lenders and Crew Carwash.

Here are the schools that have made the top four, listed alphabetically:

  • Brownsburg
  • Fishers
  • Roncalli
  • Westfield

The top four includes two former winners: Brownsburg and Westfield.

Three of the four schools are still alive in the playoffs as well. Roncalli is the only team that lost in the sectional championships.

Past winners

  • 2023: Bishop Chatard
  • 2022: Franklin Community
  • 2021: Cathedral
  • 2020: Westfield
  • 2019: Mooresville
  • 2018: Brownsburg
  • 2017: Carmel
  • 2016: Franklin Community
  • 2015: Guerin Catholic

COMING UP

Next Friday, News 8 Sports Director Anthony Calhoun will announce the two finalists for The Banner on ‘The Zone’ LIVE at 11:08 p.m.

Vote for your school to make the top 4 by voting here. Voting is just one of the ways to move on. It is not the deciding factor.

