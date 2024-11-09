The Zone Banner top four is out now
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — NDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Student sections have been packed and bringing the energy all season competing for the coveted Zone Banner, presented by Bailey & Wood Mortgage Lenders and Crew Carwash.
Here are the schools that have made the top four, listed alphabetically:
- Brownsburg
- Fishers
- Roncalli
- Westfield
The top four includes two former winners: Brownsburg and Westfield.
Three of the four schools are still alive in the playoffs as well. Roncalli is the only team that lost in the sectional championships.
Past winners
- 2023: Bishop Chatard
- 2022: Franklin Community
- 2021: Cathedral
- 2020: Westfield
- 2019: Mooresville
- 2018: Brownsburg
- 2017: Carmel
- 2016: Franklin Community
- 2015: Guerin Catholic
COMING UP
Next Friday, News 8 Sports Director Anthony Calhoun will announce the two finalists for The Banner on ‘The Zone’ LIVE at 11:08 p.m.
Vote for your school to make the top 4 by voting here. Voting is just one of the ways to move on. It is not the deciding factor.