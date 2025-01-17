The Zone basketball schedule for Jan. 16, 2025

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Zone will have highlights from 10 high school basketball games from across central Indiana on Friday night.

Friday has a great slate of games, with county tournament action from two counties. The Marion County Tournament semifinals tip off at Southport High School. The Johnson County Tournament is underway as well, with the semifinal round on Friday at Edinburgh High School.

The Zone starts at 11:08 p.m. EST on Friday night on WISH-TV.

#9 (4A) Ben Davis vs. #5 (4A) Lawrence North – Marion County Tournament (6 p.m.)

It’s a top ten matchup in the Marion County Tournament. Ben Davis has won 10 straight games, including wins over Perry Meridian and Southport in the county tournament. Lawrence North got to the semifinals with wins over Lutheran and Warren Central.

Pike vs. North Central – Marion County Tournament (7:30 p.m.)

Pike came into the Marion County Tournament with five straight losses, but have bounced back with wins over Beech Grove and Roncalli to make it to the semifinals. North Central has beat Park Tudor and Decatur Central in the tournament so far.

Whiteland vs. Greenwood – Johnson County Tournament (6 p.m.)

Whiteland bounced back from three straight losses to beat Franklin in the first round of the tournament. Greenwood beat Indian Creek in overtime to get to the semifinals. Whiteland won the last meeting between the two teams.

Center Grove vs. Greenwood Christian – Johnson County Tournament (7:30 p.m.)

Center Grove has won three straight games heading into their first game of the Johnson County Tournament. Greenwood Christian beat Edinburgh in their first game of the tournament. The two schools have not met since the 2019-20 season, a game Greenwood Christian won.

#1 (4A) Fishers at Brownsburg

Fishers is still undefeated and hasn’t lost since January 27, 2024. Brownsburg is 5-6 and have split their two conference games this season. The two teams have split their last four meetings, with Fishers winning last season. The last time Fishers won at Brownsburg was in 2015.

#4 (4A) Westfield at Hamilton Southeastern

Hamilton Southeastern is looking to win their third straight game, which would be their third three game winning streak of the season. Westfield has won six straight games and their only loss of the season was at Zionsville in early December. Westfield has won the last two games against HSE.

Lutheran vs. Scecina

Lutheran (2-6) has lost three straight games, including an 81-32 loss in the first round of the Marion County Tournament. Scecina has lost four straight games.

Zionsville at Noblesville

Zionsville (8-5) hasn’t played in 13 days, when their six game winning streak was snapped at Plainfield. Noblesville has won three straight games to bring their record to 8-4. Noblesville has won the last six matchups against Zionsville.

Lebanon at Tri-West

Lebanon has won six straight games and are off to a 2-1 start in conference play. Tri-West has won both of their conference games so far this season. Tri-West won both matchups last season.

Girls Indianapolis City Tournament Championship

The semifinals take place Thursday night. The winner of Cathedral/Purdue Poly Englewood will play the winner of Covenant Christian/Chatard in the championship on Friday night.