THE ZONE: Check out photos from high school basketball

THE ZONE: Check out photos from high school basketball Click next for more! 1 / 35 Click next for more!

1 / 35

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Check out the best pictures from all the high school basketball action from ‘The Zone!’

On Friday night, ‘The Zone’ featured high school basketball highlights from the top games around central Indiana. Watch those highlights here!

THE ZONE

“The Zone,” airs at 11:08 p.m. on WISH-TV during News 8 at 11 p.m.

Click here for scores from around the state.

To see game highlights, photo galleries from previous weeks, and other high school basketball content, click here.

SOCIAL MEDIA

Follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter, @WISH_TV.

Follow us on Facebook at WISH-TV.

Make sure to use the hashtag #TheZone8!