The Zone Extra: April 14, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – WISH-TV is your home to the best high school sports coverage in central Indiana, and we bring you even more each week with “The Zone Extra.”

In the coaches corner, she’s leading one of the premier softball programs in the state. Center Grove head coach Alyssa Coleman joins Charlie Clifford for a conversation.

Plus, our athlete of the week is one of the top high school baseball seniors in the country and a potential MLB first round draft pick this summer. Meet Brebeuf’s Andrew Dutkanych.

And we connect with this year’s Indiana Mr. Basketball Braden Smith from Westfield and Rocks coach Shane Sumpter.

Also, don’t miss latest installment of Ask the Commissioner with Paul Neidig of the IHSAA. All that and more can be found in the video above!