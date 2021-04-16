High School - The Zone

The Zone Extra: April 15, 2021

In the Coaches Corner, sports director Anthony Calhoun is joined by Andrea Calvert-Sanders whose Park Tudor girls tennis team is ranked #1 in the state.

In the Coaches Corner, sports director Anthony Calhoun is joined by Andrea Calvert-Sanders whose Park Tudor girls tennis team is ranked #1 in the state.

Plus, we chat with the defending boys lacrosse state champion Cathedral as the Irish once again have one of the top teams in the area.

And the Brebeuf baseball team shares what it has been like getting back on the diamond this season.

Also, a tribute to Mr. Football as he transitions from Center Grove to Ball State. Charlie Clifford catches up with Carson Steele.

