The Zone Extra: April 28, 2022

In the coaches corner, he’s leading one of the top track programs in the area, including the #1 ranked boys team in the state. Plainfield head coach Brian Pelkey joins Olivia Ray for a conversation.

Plus, last week, University baseball threw perfect games on back to back nights. We will introduce you to the two seniors who were on the mound for those games, Thomas Price and Ian Smitley in our athlete of the week feature.

And for the first time since the school opened in 1976, Lawrence North has a boys basketball coach other than the legendary Jack Keefer. We catch up with new Wildcats boys basketball coach Chris Giffin.

Also, don’t miss latest installment of Ask the Commissioner with Paul Neidig of the IHSAA. All that and more can be found in the video above!