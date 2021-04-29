High School - The Zone

The Zone Extra: April 29, 2021

WISH-TV is your home to the best high school sports coverage in central Indiana, and we bring you even more each week with "The Zone Extra."

In the Coaches Corner this week, Charlie Clifford is joined by Guerin Catholic golf coach Mark Mathews whose Golden Eagles boys team is one of the best in the state.

Plus, we head to Boone County for more on the 8th ranked Zionsville Baseball team.

Also, ahead of this weekend’s Hoosiers Reunion All-Star Classic basketball games at the Hoosier Gym in Knightstown, we get a preview from Greg Rakestraw of the ISC Sports Network.

And she’s the top-ranked sophomore softball pitcher in the country. Olivia Ray introduces us to Roncalli’s Keagan Rothrock.

